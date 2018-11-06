Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Is longevity something to be celebrated or feared? Darren Dodd talks to Carol Jagger, professor of the epidemiology of ageing at Newcastle University and Andrew Scott, co-author of The 100-year life, about what society and individuals can do to prepare for a healthy, longer life.





Contributors: Darren Dodd, editor of FT Health, Carol Jagger, professor of the epidemiology of ageing at Newcastle University and Andrew Scott, co-author of The 100-year life. Producer, Fiona Symon