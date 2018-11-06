Is longevity something to be celebrated or feared? Darren Dodd talks to Carol Jagger, professor of the epidemiology of ageing at Newcastle University and Andrew Scott, co-author of The 100-year life, about what society and individuals can do to prepare for a healthy, longer life.
Contributors: Darren Dodd, editor of FT Health, Carol Jagger, professor of the epidemiology of ageing at Newcastle University and Andrew Scott, co-author of The 100-year life. Producer, Fiona Symon
