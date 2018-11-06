Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

Is longevity something to be celebrated or feared? Darren Dodd talks to Carol Jagger, professor of the epidemiology of ageing at Newcastle University and Andrew Scott, co-author of The 100-year life, about what society and individuals can do to prepare for a healthy, longer life.


Contributors: Darren Dodd, editor of FT Health, Carol Jagger, professor of the epidemiology of ageing at Newcastle University and Andrew Scott, co-author of The 100-year life. Producer, Fiona Symon

