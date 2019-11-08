More than 150 companies across the FTSE 350 have not hit a target for 30 per cent female representation at board level, according to an influential lobby group preparing for a new push to put women at the centre of corporate strategy.

The 30% Club will on Friday reveal plans for the next stage of its campaign to support women in businesses, having hit its initial target last month for the UK’s most valuable 350 public companies to have, on average, boards where one in three members are women.

Despite the overall success, many companies have some way to go to meet the target. The extent of progress is set to be revealed next week in the annual findings of the government-backed Hampton Alexander review.

The 30% Club’s latest campaign comes to the backdrop of this intense scrutiny of companies’ progress on diversity. Among a number of initiatives under a “missing millions” campaign, the group wants to encourage companies to include women in board-level business planning and development and build this into leadership objectives, appraisals and incentives.

The group also wants companies to seek opportunities to work with diverse suppliers.

Brenda Trenowden, the co-chair of the 30% Club, said the marginalisation of women had no place in society from a moral perspective, but was also a commercial “own goal”.

She pointed to studies in the US which found that the average woman was projected to earn more than the average man by about 2028, and that women would control two-thirds of private wealth by 2030. She said organisations needed to consider the gender impact of everything they did.

In spite of reaching its initial target, Ms Trenowden said there was “a long way to go” to ensure equal opportunities, with “a lot of companies that have not woken up yet”.

There are 153 FTSE 350 companies that have not yet reached 30 per cent female representation at board level, while she said there was also a growing problem that executive roles were being ignored.

“It is easy to slip back. The female CEOs, CFOs and chairs are not there,” she said, pointing to the more than 100 chair vacancies across FTSE 350 companies that are expected to open in the next 18 months as regulators push for regular rotation.

“How about 30 per cent [of those] going to women? There are still lots of issues with discrimination.”

There have been a number of high-profile appointments of female chairs in recent weeks.

FTSE 100 groups Severn Trent and Imperial Brands, both of which already have female chief executives, announced in the past fortnight that their outgoing chairmen would be replaced by women, while in July Taylor Wimpey said it had chosen a woman as its next chair.

The 30% Club is also seeking to gain further support from investor groups, with £11tn in assets under management among its supporters in fund management, as well as pushing the agenda internationally, with a launch in Japan in 2019 and then planned openings in Chile, Colombia, China and Mexico.