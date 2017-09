Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

To celebrate the FT’s Business Book of the Year Award, the team talk to the six shortlisted writers. In the first episode of our third series, Helen Barrett, Work and Careers editor, and Andrew Hill, Management editor, hear from David Enrich, author of The Spider Network, about the Libor scandal and its central character, Tom Hayes.

