Welcome to our summer Food & Drink mini-series, where every Wednesday for four weeks an expert teaches us something new. Lilah’s third guest, Jancis Robinson, is the FT’s wine columnist and one of the most respected wine experts in the world. She joins us from France to talk through today’s top wine trends: oak is out, concrete is in. Heavy reds are out, paler and more acidic reds are in. And more!

Links and mentions from the episode:

– Last time Jancis was on the podcast, she told her story and taught us how we can begin our journey with wine. Listen here: https://www.ft.com/content/53fb48ad-183a-47df-8535-4ab3e9bb0ce7

– A recent column by Jancis: ‘Why the era of ageing wine in concrete may finally have come’: https://on.ft.com/3Cz7thu

– Jancis’s website is www.jancisrobinson.com and she’s on Instagram and Twitter at @jancis_robinson

– The two books Lilah mentioned are The World Atlas of Wine and The 24-Hour Wine Expert.

