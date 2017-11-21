Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

As Britain and the EU27 head for the next European Council on December 14, most attention is on whether the UK will stump up enough money to move the Brexit talks on to trade. But another issue threatens to foul up Theresa May’s attempts to move to phase two of the negotiations: the dispute over the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.



Until recently, the Irish border issue looked like it would be parked until later in the negotiations. London, Dublin and Brussels have repeatedly issued warm words about the need to avoid the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the republic — something that would undermine the peace process. But all sides seemed willing to leave the issue until the wider discussion on trade.

Delaying the Irish question has done nothing to solve its intractability, however. Leaving Europe’s Customs Union would mean border checks would be needed across the island. This puts pressure on the UK to come up with concrete proposals on how that outcome can be avoided. As far as Dublin is concerned, options here need to go beyond technical solutions about tracking goods electronically that appear unworkable.

In the past few weeks, the Irish government has suddenly become much more proactive on the issue, believing that the run-up to the December EU council provides maximum leverage over the UK. Dublin has made two demands.

First, on November 10, the Irish government (together with the Brussels commission) proposed that Northern Ireland should remain inside the customs union, even if the rest of the UK leaves. This would certainly resolve the hard border problem, but the idea was rebuffed by London and by Northern Ireland’s unionists who see it as a step towards Irish unity.

Dublin then kept up the pressure, demanding last week that the UK gives “written commitments” at the December summit on how the hard border can be avoided. As Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach, said: “We’ve been given assurances that there will be no hard border in Ireland, that there won’t be any physical infrastructure, that we won’t go back to the borders of the past,” Mr Varadkar said. “We want that written down in practical terms in the conclusions of phase one.”

How is this stand-off going to be resolved? Mujtaba Rahman of the Eurasia Group consultancy says the Irish are unlikely to veto a shift to phase two.

“Negotiations over the future framework are more critical for Ireland than most EU states, given economic links between Ireland and the UK,” he says. “And if a deal is done over money, there will be tremendous pressure on the Irish from the other 26 member states not to hold up movement to phase two.”

But Mrs May will still have to give concrete assurances on the border issue. According to RTE’s Tony Connelly, Mr Varadkar told Mrs May last week that “there had to be a written commitment from the UK on some solution that would avoid regulatory gaps on the island of Ireland”. Some say this might involve a commitment that trade in agri-foods could be done on an all-Ireland basis, which would require controls between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Right now, it does not look as through the Ireland question has been resolved ahead of the December council — and Mr Varadkar is hanging tough.

Further reading

Going Dutch after Brexit

“I was surprised to see that a recent British Council report of the top 10 languages young Britons should learn put Dutch in seventh place. The top-10 table was based on a study of the UK’s export and tourism markets, emerging high-growth economies, diplomatic and security priorities and job and educational opportunities.” (Michael Skapinker in the FT)

The Singapore model is our Brexit opportunity

“If we are to thrive, our post-Brexit model should exactly be Singapore, a tiny country devoid of natural resources but with a booming economy and an average life expectancy of 85.” (Former cabinet minister Owen Paterson in The Daily Telegraph)

Brexit Transitional Arrangements: Legal and Political Considerations

“The most desirable and simplest option, consistent with the UK and EU’s position, is extending the acquis, without membership. It would mean minimal disruption to UK-EU co-operation and trade. However, it would entail continued budgetary contributions, ECJ jurisdiction and the primacy of EU law (including free movement).”( UCL European Institute)

Hard numbers

The UK government borrowed much more than expected in October, following a six-month period to September during which public sector borrowing had come in significantly below expectations. Figures published by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday showed the public sector (excluding state-backed banks) borrowed a net £8bn last month, £0.5bn more than the same month last year and well above a Reuters poll which forecast £7bn of borrowing.

Future of Europe Project

The Future of Europe Project is a conversation with the bright young minds inheriting Europe about the issues that will shape their future. It is a collaboration between FT experts and students of six universities from Krakow to Athens, Berlin, Paris, Dublin and Milan. Lionel Barber, editor of the FT, introduces the project, while in Tuesday’s column Rositsa Kratunkova, a student at Sciences Po in Paris, argues that tax competition undermines European values of solidarity. The right to attract inward investment has given corporations too much leeway, she says.