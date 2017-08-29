Donald Trump warns North Korea over missile defiance

Donald Trump warned that “all options are on the table” after North Korea launched a ballistic missile that flew over Japan early Tuesday morning.

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signalled its contempt,” the US president said in a statement, adding that the regime’s destabilising behaviour was increasing its isolation.

The launch on Tuesday was one of the most aggressive actions Pyongyang has taken in two decades. It undermined concerted US efforts to stem the country’s rapidly advancing nuclear missile programme and bring its leader Kim Jong Un to negotiations.

The missile, which landed in the Pacific ocean 1,180km east of Japan, overflew Hokkaido, the country’s second-largest island. The Japanese government alerted people to take cover and Shinzo Abe, prime minister, issued an angry rebuke.

“A missile launch across Japan is an outrageous act that poses an unprecedented, grave and serious threat, and significantly undermines the peace and security of the region,” Mr Abe said. “The government has lodged a firm protest against North Korea.”

The White House said Mr Trump and Mr Abe spoke following the missile launch and committed to increasing pressure on North Korea, but did not indicate any concrete responses.

The two countries have called for an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council to discuss responses to the missile launch, according to a diplomat informed of the matter.

“It will be in closed consultations format,” said the security council diplomat, adding it was likely to convene late on Tuesday.

A second diplomat said options range from a strong statement to additional sanctions.

“Japan has a particular stake in this but we don’t know yet what they will call for,” said the diplomat, adding that the Chinese and Russians are urging restraint.

Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the UN, described North Korea’s missile launch as “absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible”, saying the regime has repeatedly violated UN resolutions.

“No country should have missiles flying over them like those 130m people in Japan. It’s unacceptable,” Ms Haley told reporters. “Something serious has to happen,” she added.

Pyongyang’s latest launch comes after North Korea fired three short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan over the weekend, a move the Pentagon described as “provocative” on Monday morning. It came just days after Mr Trump had said Mr Kim was “starting to respect” the US.

US officials, who have appealed for a “signal” that North Korea wants talks, hoped the regime had changed tack, after Pyongyang did not pursue a mid-August threat to target Japan or Guam, a US Pacific island territory.

The US has sought to stitch together an international coalition to put pressure on North Korea to give up its aggressive weapons programme, combining punitive economic sanctions with an effort to cajole a moratorium on missile testing as a preliminary step to talks.

But large-scale annual military exercises, which start in late August and are frowned on by both China and Russia as well as North Korea, tend to heighten tensions along the Korean peninsula, as 17,500 US troops participate in 10-day war games jointly with South Korea.

“It’s typical for North Korea to respond to those exercises, which it sees as a provocation, but we see as legal and justifiable,” said the second diplomat.

The US may find it hard to convince China and Russia — which have backed tough economic sanctions resolutions at the UN in recent months — to move against North Korea given the pair back a freeze-for-freeze policy, in which the US would give up large-scale military exercises and North Korea would halt its missile testing programme. In the past China has said only nuclear or much longer range missile tests are unacceptable.

“Under the current situation, relevant parties shall not act to provoke each other and exacerbate tensions in the region,” said Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, following the launch. “All parties shall remain restrained and jointly maintain peace and stability on the peninsula,” she said.

Tuesday’s launch marks Pyongyang’s 18th missile test this year. It has conducted five nuclear tests to date and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in warned earlier this month that its effort to develop a long-range nuclear missile was approaching “a red line”.

Seoul’s intelligence agency told parliament on Monday that North Korea appeared ready to conduct another nuclear test at its Punggye-ri test site, although Pyongyang’s technology to produce the re-entry vehicle for its intercontinental ballistic missiles was at a “low” level.

US military leaders say they would win any war against North Korea but with “catastrophic” consequences and have made clear they favour a diplomatic solution. South Korea’s capital Seoul is within 50km of the border and North Korea’s artillery fire. Mr Trump has promised “fire and fury like the world has never seen” should North Korea threaten the US.

