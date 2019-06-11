When Donald Tusk, European Council president, warned Britain in April not to “waste” the extra time it had been granted to sort out its position on Brexit, he probably did not have in mind the Conservative leadership contest that has just begun.

As the race entered its second day on Tuesday, much of the debate centred on the highly contested idea that Britain could renegotiate its Brexit deal and the suggestion that otherwise the UK might leave the EU without an agreement on the scheduled date of October 31.

Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, repeated on Tuesday that the draft withdrawal agreement will not be reopened and will have to be “respected by whoever is the next British prime minister”. MPs have already made it clear they will not accept a no-deal exit.

The Tory leadership contest is taking place on a different plane. “In all circumstances, we will be leaving the EU on October 31,” said Andrea Leadsom, a pro-Leave enthusiast, as she launched her campaign on Tuesday morning.

Mrs Leadsom, the former Leader of the House of Commons, insisted that the EU would agree to rewrite the deal — or negotiate a series of mini side deals — in what she called a “managed” no deal exit. That is seen as fanciful in Brussels.

Indeed, as Mrs Leadsom was launching her campaign, Theresa May, the outgoing prime minister, was reminding her cabinet colleagues that there were more opponents of a no-deal exit in the Commons than there were hard Brexiters who would vote for it.

Julian Smith, chief whip, noted that parliament had already made clear its opposition to a no-deal exit and would use “all endeavours” to stop a new Eurosceptic prime minister taking the country out of the EU without an agreement.

Philip Hammond, chancellor, has made it one of his final missions in his current post to stop what he claims would be an economically disastrous disorderly exit. He clashed with colleagues in cabinet on the issue.

Sajid Javid, home secretary, claimed Mr Hammond was not giving him the money he needed to prepare the border for a no-deal exit; the chancellor said he had given the Home Office £500m in April; surely it could not have been spent already.

Hours later Mr Javid wrote to Mr Hammond asking for an extra £1bn from an “urgent requirements fund”, which government officials say is only to be allocated for strictly defined civil emergencies.

The otherworldly nature of the Tory leadership contest was reinforced when Rory Stewart launched his quirky campaign in a circus tent

“Is he predicting riots or civil disorder?” asked one official close to the cabinet discussions, noting that this was not exactly part of the script from those — like Mr Javid — who are willing to contemplate a no-deal exit.

Mr Javid’s allies insisted the bid was not to prevent post-Brexit disorder but simply to enable the Border Force to carry out its duties, if a no-deal exit led to the need for greater checks.

Mr Hammond is especially fearful that Boris Johnson, the Tory leadership frontrunner, will see through his promise to ensure that Britain leaves the EU on October 31 with a deal or without. The chancellor’s hope is that Mr Johnson can yet be stopped.

He returned to the fray in leadership hustings for Tory MPs, at which he pointedly asked Mr Johnson’s two leading rivals — Mr Hunt and environment secretary Michael Gove — to guarantee they would fight to the end for the Tory crown.

Mr Hammond wants Mr Johnson’s position to be fully scrutinised in a nationwide campaign over a period of five weeks, hoping that it will start to fall apart. But he fears that one of the other candidates on the final two-person shortlist might pull out.

“Michael said that he would fight 100 per cent to the end,” said Nicky Morgan, former education secretary, who is backing Mr Gove. Mr Hunt also gave an undertaking to ensure that Tory members had a proper choice.

But the otherworldly nature of the Tory leadership contest was reinforced when Rory Stewart, who has devoted his campaign to walking around Britain chatting to voters on his smartphone, launched his quirky campaign in a circus tent.

Mr Stewart attacked the other candidates for apparently unrealistic policy platforms — particularly on Brexit and public spending — in a speech littered with historical references from King Canute to Clement Attlee, the 1940s Labour prime minister.

He could not avoid a jibe towards Mr Johnson. Referring to Brexit, the international development secretary joked he wanted to attack “the great prancing elephant in the tent — and I don’t mean the leading leadership contender”.

Meanwhile, former chief whip Mark Harper, an outsider in the leadership contest, is the only candidate prepared to say there is no way that Britain will be ready to leave the EU with or without a deal by October 31.

But even he ended up being consumed by the surrealism of the contest, facing questions on whether he believed a lion or bear would win in a fight. “Because the lion is the symbol of Britain, I’ll go with the lion,” he said. Mr Tusk will hardly have been reassured that the UK is using its extra time wisely.