Hotel quarantine will finally be introduced to the UK next week, but can the logistics work? Will it stop new variants of the virus spreading - and are enough countries going to be included? Plus, we discuss whether Sir Keir Starmer is stalling as Labour leader and whether he is critical enough of the government's coronavirus policies. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Alice Hancock, Robert Shrimsley and special guest Sienna Rodgers, editor of LabourList. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Louise Burton and the editor Aimee Keane.

