Record numbers of people are falling victim to online fraud attempts, but there are no guarantees that your bank will refund the lost money. Thirty-one-year-old Jenny was distraught when fraudsters impersonating her bank made off with her life savings of £17,000. Money Clinic helped her to take her case to the UK’s Financial Ombudsman, and in this episode host Claer Barrett explains how listeners could use the free ombudsman service to obtain compensation themselves. Plus Pat Hurley, the lead ombudsman at the Financial Ombudsman service, and Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at the banking trade body UK Finance, pass on valuable fraud prevention tips.

Want more?

Claer’s column on record online fraud in the UK: https://www.ft.com/content/a6c5ab95-7be4-432c-83a5-79b7471afc1a

How to make a claim using the Financial Ombudsman service: https://www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk/

To stay on top of the latest scams being reported: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/

If you would like to appear as a future guest on Money Clinic podcast, email the team via money@ft.com or send Claer a message on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok - she’s @Claerb

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love and Philippa Goodrich. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music

