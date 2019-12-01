Be the first to know about new UK election stories

A monthly view of the US labour market will headline one last rush of economic data before the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of 2019.

Other central banks are due to make rate calls, as policymakers react to softer global growth and the ongoing US-China trade dispute.

Here’s what to watch this week.

US economy

Economists polled by Thomson Reuters expect the November jobs report to show the US unemployment rate held at 3.6 per cent with non-farm payrolls rising by 180,000, more than the 128,000 jobs added in October.

The jobs report, along with data on activity in the factory and services sectors, will help set the market’s expectations for monetary policy as the calendar turns to 2020.

There is a “strong chance of further rate cuts in early 2020”, said ING chief international economist James Knightley, citing weak global demand, a strong dollar and lingering trade tensions.

This week’s line-up of economic reports includes the first reading on consumer sentiment in December, as well as the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index and its index measuring the vast services sector.

Wall Street widely expects the Fed to pause after cutting interest rates by a quarter-point three times in consecutive policy meetings. As political risks eased, policymakers signalled in October that the central bank was done slashing rates for now. The Fed’s next meeting will conclude on December 11.

Mr Knightley said:

Officials had already indicated that they wanted to take stock after three rate cuts implemented since July and with third-quarter GDP being revised higher and the jobs report likely showing a strong rebound in employment (admittedly thanks in large part to the ending of the strike at General Motors) they will have plenty to justify a pause.

Central banks

Before the Fed meets, central banks in Canada, Australia and India will have rate calls of their own this week.

The Bank of Canada is expected to leave rates unchanged, but ING said there is a “growing chance” of a rate cut due to Canada’s vulnerability to global demand and commodity price moves. A decline in exports contributed to weaker economic growth in the third quarter. Gross domestic product rose at a 1.3 per cent annualised rate in the period, down from 3.5 per cent in the prior quarter.

Economists also anticipate the Reserve Bank of Australia holding rates steady, even after a weak labour report for October.

India’s central bank is poised to cut rates amid a slowdown in economic growth.

UK election campaign

Parliamentary election races are heading into the final stretch with UK voters headed to the polls on December 12.

A highly anticipated YouGov poll showed Boris Johnson’s Conservative party in line to win its biggest majority since 1987. YouGov’s model accurately predicted the election result in 2017.

The BBC is scheduled to hold a debate between Mr Johnson and Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn on December 6.

You can follow the FT’s election coverage here.