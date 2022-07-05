European power prices hit record high as Russia curtails gas supplies, foreign investors have dumped a record $33bn of Indian shares since October, and the FT’s chief economics commentator Martin Wolf discusses the global economy.

European power prices hit record high as Russia curtail gas supplies

Foreign investors dump record $33bn of Indian stocks since October

Policy errors of the 1970s echo in our times

