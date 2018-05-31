Each week, we focus on one of the major international stories making headlines, drawing upon the Financial Times's team of foreign correspondents and analysts to make sense of world events. Presented by Gideon Rachman and produced by Hannah Murphy.
Italy's political crisis, lasting nearly three months, is the longest in the country’s postwar republican history. Gideon Rachman discusses the stalemate and how it might be resolved, as well as the market reaction this week, with the FT's James Politi and Miles Johnson.