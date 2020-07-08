© Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

The Big Green Egg is an oven, BBQ and smoker all in one. The indirect heat means it’s easy to cook low and slow – I made amazing pulled pork just the other week – and with a wide temperature range, it’s perfect for high searing a stunning ribeye steak too. It’s also a great fire pit.

Large Big Green Egg, £1,045

Marcus Samuelsson, Red Rooster

A small, simple and portable charcoal grill is all you need to jumpstart a summer barbecue. I love nothing more than pork ribs or a whole chicken, but I’ve also been cooking up cauliflower, which gets a nice smoky flavour. Cuisinart makes a super-affordable barbecue.

Drum Smoker, £650, drumbecue.co.uk

Nuno Mendes, Chiltern Firehouse

At home I use a drum-barrel grill built for me by a friend. It’s literally a barrel cut in half with two tiers on it. On the bottom tier you can cook on the grill bars directly against the red embers and there’s a shelf where you can work with smoking or slow grilling.

OFYR Classic Storage 100, £1,795

Clare Smyth, Core

The OFYR is fun to cook on and looks great. I love to cook whole fish such as turbot over the flames; the wood adds a lovely flavour. It is extremely versatile for cooking smaller items and searing on the plate around the outside. It is a real party piece.

Kamado Joe Classic III, £1,899

Michael Caines, Lympstone Manor

The Kamado Joe is brilliant for slow cooking, smoking and working with coal and wood chippings, which really add extra flavour. Recently I wrapped a fantastic piece of turbot in foil. The meaty texture combined with the chargrilled smoky flavour worked brilliantly.

Thüros B2 Shashlik Tabletop barbecue, €189

Sam and Sam Clark, Moro

While researching for Moro, we travelled a lot around Turkey. We fell in love with the “ocakbasi” style of grilling and barbecuing – think the wonderful Mangal restaurants in Stoke Newington. Our ideal barbecue is a small, simple one in galvanised steel.

Small Konro Grill, £419, sousvidetools.com

Atul Kochhar, Kanishka

I’m a big fan of barbecues – I have four. My most recent is a Japanese konro. Its walls are made from blocks of fossilised plankton, so the heat retention is really amazing, and it is so small you can put it on the tabletop to cook. It’s perfect for grilling little skewers.

Angela Hartnett, Murano

I use a clay barbecue imported from Myanmar years ago. It has one level only for the grill and it’s big enough to do a whole piece of fish. We also use it as a fire pit. You can’t buy it any more, but there are similarly simple barbecue/fire-pit alternatives.

Solex Fire Pit, from £370, firepitsuk.co.uk