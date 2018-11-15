Good old Uncle Warren! The Sage of Omaha steadied Goldman Sachs during the financial crisis by buying a chunk of its shares. A decade later Berkshire Hathaway is back, increasing its stake, just when the Wall Street firm needed an arm round its shoulders again.

But this may not stop the rot. Shares in Goldman have lost more than 10 per cent since two former bankers were indicted by the US government over the 1MDB scandal, and the bank suspended a third executive. Goldman helped raise $6.5bn for the Malaysian investment fund; two-fifths was stolen to finance an orgy of consumption, according to prosecutors.

Top people at the firm have been in trouble before. A 2011 Senate inquiry, for example, made much of the head of the mortgage department praising securities salesmen who “worked their tails off to make some lemonade out of some big old lemons.”

This feels different. For one thing, the former chief executive and current chairman, Lloyd Blankfein, was in the room while relationships with the alleged fraudsters were forged. His successor, David Solomon, headed the investment banking department back then. He reviewed the bond deals in question. As Oppenheimer notes, the deals were done in 2012 and 2013, when banks were paying tens of billions of crisis-related penalties and compliance should have been on high alert.

The scandal comes when the bank is trying to pivot back to its roots as an advisory house, and away from securities. Many of the old trading heads — including Mr Blankfein — have been cleared out. Even chief financial officer Martin Chavez, a protégé of the securities business, has been shunted aside after less than 18 months for a guy who spent most of his career in investment banking.

Warren Buffett, the cuddly octogenarian, can afford to be patient. With Goldman now trading below book value, having lost all of its gains since the election of Donald Trump, the stock must seem a bargain. Compared with the other big US banks, Goldman shares have reached their widest valuation discount for 14 years.

The drop in the stock price, against a flat benchmark, implies 1MDB-related settlements of about $1.1bn — perhaps four times more than the $300m of extra legal costs the firm estimated in its last quarterly filing. Investors who lack Mr Buffett’s avuncular instincts should wait for the stench to clear and damage to crystallise before buying.