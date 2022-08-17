Gideon Rachman’s piece on South Africa (“South Africa’s fear of state failure”, Opinion, August 16) is typically elegant and well-composed but relies too heavily on the views of opposition politicians who may well feel that they have much to gain by painting such a grim picture.

While it is true that the governing African National Congress is a broken, dysfunctional organisation that these days does far more harm than good, South Africa is a very long way from being a “failed state”, a term with a very specific academic definition premised on the notion of the legitimate authority of the state.

Corruption and incompetence have certainly diminished trust in the state, but several of the key cornerstones of legitimate state authority remain fully intact — most obviously, the rule of law and judicial independence, which proved to be robust bulwarks that ultimately arrested Jacob Zuma’s corrupt enabling of “state capture”. Opposition politician Mmusi Maimane is quoted as saying exactly this in the piece, having been quoted near the top of the piece asserting the state is “about to fail”.

There are growing signs of fragility — a different concept — and enormous socio-economic precarity. But the country is approaching a “second transition” in which the ANC will lose power and, with a fair wind and bold leadership, a new, sustainable economy can be built.

Besides, South Africa remains a superb — and largely safe — tourist destination.

Richard Calland

Associate Professor, Public Law

University of Cape Town, South Africa