Each week, we focus on one of the major international stories making headlines, drawing upon the Financial Times's team of foreign correspondents and analysts to make sense of world events. Presented by Gideon Rachman and produced by Hannah Murphy.

Anne Sylvaine-Chassany and guests discuss Donald Trump’s threat to withdraw from the so-called Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty, How much of a question mark does this put over what is left of the arms control arrangements that have helped the US and the Soviet Union contain the risk of nuclear confrontation.


Contributors: Anne-Sylvaine-Chassany, world news editor, Daniel Dombey, deputy world editor, Henry Foy, Moscow bureau chief and Michael Peel, diplomacy correspondent. Producers: Fiona Symon and Sam Westran

