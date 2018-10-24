Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Anne Sylvaine-Chassany and guests discuss Donald Trump’s threat to withdraw from the so-called Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty, How much of a question mark does this put over what is left of the arms control arrangements that have helped the US and the Soviet Union contain the risk of nuclear confrontation.





Contributors: Anne-Sylvaine-Chassany, world news editor, Daniel Dombey, deputy world editor, Henry Foy, Moscow bureau chief and Michael Peel, diplomacy correspondent. Producers: Fiona Symon and Sam Westran