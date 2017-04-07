Gam gears up for boardroom battle with activist investor

Nearly 10 months have passed since Gam, Switzerland’s largest listed fund company by assets, issued a profit warning that shocked the market.

The Zurich-headquartered fund house, best known for its hedge funds and absolute return products that attempt to beat the market in any environment, suffered an 18 per cent share price fall in one day after warning its profits for the first half of the year would halve.

In the days and months that followed, as many shareholders sold off or reduced their holdings in Gam, one investor took the reverse approach.

RBR Capital, an activist investor that targets underperforming companies, has slowly accumulated an estimated 4.4 per cent stake in Gam, positioning itself for a battle in the boardroom.

Ahead of Gam’s annual general meeting at the end of April, RBR has called for a radical overhaul of the asset manager, including revamping the company’s board, firing Alexander Friedman, its chief executive, and cutting hundreds of jobs in a bid to reduce costs by SFr111m ($110m) annually.

The activist has also nominated Kasia Robinski, a former private equity executive and serial board member, to chair Gam’s board.

Gam, which oversees SFr120.7bn in assets, has urged shareholders to reject RBR’s proposals, arguing its management team is already in the process of transforming the active fund manager into a more efficient and well-positioned business.

But setting out RBR’s vision for the Swiss fund house last month, Ms Robinski said: “The current Gam management plan is not working.”

The unwelcome arrival of the activist investor could not have come at a worse time for Gam. The active fund industry is under severe pressure, as investors dump stockpickers for passive funds that track an index, putting fees and profits at risk.

96% Decrease in Gam’s performance fees in 2016

Gam is struggling more than most. Investors pulled a net SFr6.4bn from its funds in 2016, while its share price fell 28 per cent.

Performance fees, which investors pay when funds beat the market, decreased 96 per cent and profits fell by more than a third.

The company’s operating margin — a measure of how profitable the business is — decreased to 24.3 per cent in 2016, from 32.8 per cent in 2015. In contrast, rival European fund houses, such as the UK’s Jupiter and Amundi, Europe’s largest listed fund house, reported operating margins of 45 per cent and 46 per cent respectively last year.

Mr Friedman admitted when announcing the company’s full-year results in February: “Our 2016 earnings were disappointing.”

His gloomy tone was in stark contrast to two years earlier, in September 2014, when Gam gushed about its growth potential as it named Mr Friedman, a former chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management, as chief executive.

Johannes de Gier, chairman of the board, who is stepping down this year, said at the time: “Alex’s proven investment expertise, executive leadership skills and reputation will allow us to achieve the accelerated growth we aim for and are now ready to undertake.”

Ms Robinski is unimpressed. At the end of March, when she called for Gam to appoint a new chief executive, she criticised the company’s 40 per cent share price fall between Mr Friedman’s appointment and the start of RBR’s campaign, and the fact that profits have halved over that period. Mr Friedman received 28 per cent more pay in 2016 than in 2015.

“Chief executive pay is totally detached from any measure of performance,” she said. “Gam requires a new chief executive.”

During a call with fellow investors and analysts last month, RBR was critical of how Gam has been managed, its “bloated cost structure”, and of recent acquisitions, such as the 2016 purchase of Cantab, a UK hedge fund company.

A spokesperson for Gam, which employs 979 staff, says: “Gam management is steadfastly implementing concrete growth initiatives, while making the company as efficient as possible.”

RBR’s plan for Gam, which it said was developed in conjunction with an asset management consultancy and a Big Four audit firm, involves deep cuts.

RBR has proposed retaining current investment and sales staff, but it wants to cut 353 jobs across support functions, such as finance, IT and legal. It also suggested outsourcing remaining support jobs to a low-cost country such as Poland.

The activist additionally suggested slashing the company’s technology bill, partially through getting rid of many of the Bloomberg terminals the company’s portfolio managers use to make investment decisions. It said it has a new chief executive ready to start, and has proposed three new board members.

Rudolph Bohli, the founder of RBR, said last month: “We propose to dramatically simplify the group structure and to outsource certain processes. The resulting savings are in excess of SFr100m, our plan doubles earnings and doubles the potential for share price.”

Ms Robinski added: “This is a detailed operating and action plan that our team has been working on, bottom up, for many months. We have a high level of conviction that it can be executed, and fast.”

In recent years, Gam has made attempts to cut costs and to streamline its business. It has already cut close to 200 jobs as part of an overhaul of its operations, which has included outsourcing parts of its back- and middle office to State Street, the US custodian bank. In February, it suggested it could make an additional SFr30m in annual savings by reducing fixed staff and general expenses.

But analysts believe Gam’s proposals should have gone further.

Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank, says: “We actually find [RBR’s] plan well thought out and compelling, and think the answer is somewhere in the middle of Gam’s stated plan and the activist’s proposed plan.”

Haley Tam, an analyst at Citi, the bank, adds that although RBR’s “ambitious” plan lacks details of how Gam should improve fund distribution and performance, as well as the cost of carrying out the cuts, the activist has raised interesting points.

These include the scope to cut costs further, that pay is high relative to shareholder returns, and that Gam’s star funds have failed to attract inflows.

The challenge Gam faces is balancing the need to cut costs more aggressively with avoiding unsettling staff and clients, according to Andreas Venditti, an analyst at Vontobel, the Swiss bank.

Gam has already lost several senior staff members, although it has made significant hires as well, including Tim Rainsford, who joined as the new head of distribution from Man Group in January; and Matthew Beesley, who left Henderson to become Gam’s new head of equities in March.

For now, RBR and Gam are focusing on the task at hand: attempting to drum up enough support for success at the AGM on April 27.

Outgoing chairman Mr de Gier urged investors to support the business as Gam set out its plans for the meeting this week. “Your vote at this annual general meeting will be important and impact the company’s future, its governance and strategy,” he said.

Whether RBR or Gam wins the battle will probably rest on just a few shareholders, including Silchester International Investors, which owns 15 per cent of Gam’s stock, and Kiltearn Partners, which owns 5 per cent. Both fund houses, which are based in the UK, declined to comment on how they will vote.

One top-20 shareholder, speaking on condition of anonymity, says he plans to back Gam. “From where we stand now, we think the management has the right strategy.

“They have a cost-cutting plan. But long-term value generation will not be done by cutting costs. It will be done by rising assets under management.”

Nonetheless, investors and analysts are gearing up for a showdown at Gam’s meeting. “There will be ructions at the AGM,” says one analyst. “Investors might not think the RBR plan is great, but they are saying that things have to change at Gam.”