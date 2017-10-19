Genel insulated so far from Iraqi Kurdistan dispute

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Genel Energy said it was business as usual at its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan despite the crisis in relations with the central government in Baghdad, as improved cash flow helped ease financial pressure on the UK-listed oil producer.

Iraqi forces have in recent days seized control of disputed oilfields in the Kirkuk region of northern Iraq, increasing tensions with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) after last month’s referendum vote for Kurdish independence.

However, Murat Ozgul, Genel chief executive, said his company’s Taq Taq and Tawke oilfields further north in Kurdistan had so far not been disrupted.

“Our operations are continuing in a normal process,” he said. “We are following developments very closely. We are hoping that the security conditions will be the same and it will not affect our operations.”

The renewed geopolitical turmoil has cast a cloud over an improving financial picture for Genel after more reliable oil payments from the KRG over the past year.

Net debt fell 13 per cent in the third quarter and has dropped 43 per cent since the start of the year to $138m at the end of September.

Mr Ozgul said cash flow was set to improve further after a landmark agreement in August to settle hundreds of millions of dollars of overdue payments.

Genel and other oil producers in Kurdistan, such as DNO of Norway, were starved of proceeds during much of 2014 and 2015, when the KRG was under crippling financial strain from a collapse in oil prices and the cost of fighting Isis militants.

Partial recovery in oil prices and the retreat of Isis has improved the KRG’s finances and allowed it to pass on the promised share of oil export revenues to producers.

Genel said it had received $191m of cash proceeds in the first nine months of this year, compared with $163m in the same period of 2016.

Improved financial performance has come despite lower rates of oil output because of a decline in the Taq Taq oilfield. Net production in the third quarter averaged 33,810 barrels per day, compared with 53,100 in the same period last year.

Genel said it was awaiting results from test drilling of additional wells, which could slow decline in Taq Taq but the main hope of fresh growth lies in the Miran and Bina Bawi gasfields of Kurdistan.

Mr Ozgul said talks continued with potential investors, including Turkish and international groups, interested in helping develop the gasfields.

Improved cash flow had opened an opportunity for further appraisal and early development of Miran and Bina Bawi, including well testing, with the aim of maximising the value of the assets in any deal.

Tension with Turkey over the Kurdish independence vote has further complicated the geopolitical landscape for Genel because backing from Istanbul is seen as crucial for development of the gas resources, which would be aimed at the Turkish market.

Mr Ozgul said the appeal of Miran and Bina as a way to increase Turkish energy security was as strong as ever.

Rosneft, the Russian state-owned oil group, is in advanced talks with the KRG over plans for a gas pipeline connecting the region with Turkey and the rest of Europe.

In a further sign of Russian commitment to Kurdistan, Rosneft on Wednesday signed production sharing agreements with the KRG for five oil blocks in the region.