Losses at Man Group overshadow rise in funds under management

Man Group is managing more money than ever before, but losses and redemptions in many of its funds during a difficult year led to a pre-tax loss for 2016.

The world’s largest publicly traded hedge fund group managed $80.9bn at the end of 2016, up 3 per cent from the end of 2015.

The company was buoyed by a 20 per cent increase in investments in its quant alternative strategies, which use computer algorithms to make investing decisions, positive performance in its long-only and credit funds, and the purchase of Aalto Invest, a $1.7bn US property manager.

But Man’s discretionary trading unit, GLG, was hit by redemptions in alternative and long-only strategies, driven by poor returns and a move among investors towards cheaper, passive products.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of $272m, down from a profit of $184m in 2015, largely driven by the impairment of GLG’s carrying value, currency swings and investment losses.

Both management and performance fees at Man also declined, but one of the biggest hits was from foreign exchange translation and other moves, which cost it $2.9bn, just slightly less than in 2015.

Shares in the group slumped nearly 10 per cent immediately after the news, and by mid-morning were trading down 5.3 per cent at 138.6p.

“The market environment was very unforgiving for the first three quarters and Man found it difficult to generate performance for clients and performance fees,” Luke Ellis, chief executive of Man, said in the results. “This led to disappointing profits.”

The company has started 2017 with “a good pipeline of interest from clients and encouraging performance across most of our strategies,” he added.

Mr Ellis said Man had already started to benefit from “an improved environment for active management” under Donald Trump.

“The jury is out as to whether Donald Trump’s presidency will be good for the overall economy, but what is beyond doubt is his way of thinking which has had a significant impact on the market environment for active investment managers,” Mr Ellis said.

“In a Trump world, there are ‘winners and losers’ and everyone is not equal, which means the divergence between favourable and unfavourable asset classes and companies becomes increasingly significant; it’s the differing outcomes we see which can create the opportunities for alpha.”

The company also said it is undergoing a restructuring, which it began last year after Mr Ellis took over as chief executive following Manny Roman’s departure to Pimco, the US bond giant.

In one of Mr Ellis’s first moves, he promoted a round of senior executives and cut underperforming strategies and managers from GLG.

The restructuring will cost the company about $21m, with $17m of that accounting for compensation charges in 2016. The savings should amount to about $20m per year, starting this year, the company said.

Following the acquisition of Aalto, which completed at the start of the year, Man has $325m of surplus capital. Mr Ellis has said that money could be used for acquisitions of more companies, investment teams or hiring individuals.