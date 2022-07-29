Is the US in a recession?
The US economy has shrunk for two consecutive quarters, many energy companies are posting record profits but French EDF recorded a record loss, and US markets are reacting unpredictably to tech earnings reports.
US economy shrinks for second consecutive quarter
French energy group EDF records €5.3bn loss ahead of renationalisation
Facebook parent Meta reports first decline in revenue
Spotify adds more subscribers than forecast in second quarter
Google parent Alphabet’s revenue growth falls to slowest pace in 2 years
Microsoft reassures investors with confident full-year forecast
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
