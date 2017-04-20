Carney adviser joins exodus of women from Bank of England

The number of women at the top of the Bank of England has fallen again, after one of Mark Carney’s closest advisers said she would leave the central bank.

Jenny Scott, the executive director for communications at the BoE, is leaving to “pursue new opportunities, including those in the third sector”, according to an internal memo sent to Bank staff on Wednesday.

She is one of five women among the BoE’s 17 executive directors; the rank under deputy governor.

Ms Scott, who advised the governor on communication and controlling the message the central bank projects to the world, leaves as the BoE is grappling with several PR problems -- not least a perception that it cannot retain senior women.

Her departure follows that of Minouche Shafik, the deputy governor for banking and markets who left in February to head the London School of Economics.

Ms Shafik was replaced by Charlotte Hogg, who then had to resign just two weeks later after parliamentary criticism that she failed to disclose her brother’s senior role at Barclays; a bank she would be overseeing in her new position.

Ms Hogg is remaining at the BoE while serving her notice and has been attending meetings of policy committees such as the Monetary Policy Committee.

The Treasury has yet to announce a successor to Ms Hogg, who was the BoE’s only remaining female deputy governor. The timing of the announcement of her replacement will be delayed by Theresa May’s decision to call a general election in June.

The deadline for applications is May 1, leaving no time for officials to filter candidates and for the chancellor to announce a decision before a blanket government purdah extending to the BoE expected come into force in the first few days of May.

The BoE will have more scope to take a decision on the appointment of a new chief operating officer and new communications director, since this requires no overt political involvement. Ms Scott will remain in post for another month and the BoE will advertise in the normal way, a spokesperson said.

The BoE is also facing the prospect of being dragged back into crisis-era reputational mires. Fresh scrutiny has been trained on whether the BoE pressured Barclays to lower its Libor submissions during the crisis to give a better impression of its creditworthiness, and following a BBC documentary earlier this month there have been calls for a public inquiry into the BoE’s role in the Libor-rigging scandal.

The Serious Fraud Office is already investigating the BoE and whether it sanctioned rigging of liquidity auctions at the onset of the financial crisis. There is then the issue of Brexit: the governor faced repeated calls for his head from hard Brexiters who felt he had been too political in the run-up to the referendum.

Those close to Ms Scott told the Financial Times that after a decade in her communications role at the BoE she wanted to spend more time with her young family before deciding on her next move. She also took a long sabbatical in 2015. The BoE declined to comment.