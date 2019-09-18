My aunt died without making a will. There are no obvious recipients of her estate — she was unmarried and had no children. However, she has several surviving siblings, including my mother. Is it possible for my family to have a say in how her assets are split? She was very close to my mother but she has a difficult relationship with their other siblings. I’m concerned we could receive nothing and we might face the prospect of a legal battle down the line.

Dan Milano, senior associate in the private wealth and tax team at Barlow Robbins, says great care must be taken to ensure that your aunt definitely did not leave a will. Reasonable steps are likely to include making inquiries of local solicitors and searching national will registers.

Your aunt’s domicile must also be considered. Broadly speaking, domicile relates to the country with which your aunt had the most substantial connection. Assuming she was domiciled in England and Wales and left no will, English intestacy rules apply. We have assumed this is the case here.

The rules may not apply to any assets your aunt held jointly with someone else. For example, if a property or bank account was held as “joint tenants” with someone else, these assets would pass to the surviving owner and not via the intestacy rules. Other assets which might be governed by different rules include pensions, life assurance and assets subject to trust.

Once it is established what assets will pass in accordance with the intestacy rules, there is a set order in terms of who will benefit from your aunt’s estate and who is entitled to administer it. On the assumption that there are no surviving parents the estate will be divided equally among your aunt’s siblings, including your mother. If any of your aunt’s siblings predeceased your aunt then that deceased sibling’s children will inherit equally in their deceased parent’s place.

The beneficiaries will also be entitled to administer the estate (subject to a maximum of four applying for a grant of letters of administration). Any of the beneficiaries may be able to apply for a grant on their own.

There is no basis for departing from the intestacy rules unless a family member wishes to vary or disclaim their entitlement. It is theoretically possible that claims may be made against the estate primarily on the basis that reasonable financial provision was not made for an individual and should have been. The standard for financial provision depends on the status of the person bringing the claim. In these circumstances, any applicant under the Inheritance Provision for Families and Dependants 1975 Act would need to demonstrate they were financially dependent on your aunt.

It may also be possible for a claim to be brought against the estate if your aunt provided an individual with promises or assurances during her lifetime, on which they relied to their detriment. An example of this could be a tenant, housekeeper or gardener whom your aunt had assured would be gifted money or property in her will or on her death, and they had relied upon this and in some way suffered a financial loss.

We hope this allays your fears by confirming that your mother is entitled to receive a share of the estate. It would be in the beneficiaries’ best interests to decide among them who are the most appropriate individuals to administer the estate.

Matthew Barnett, a senior associate in the private capital group at law firm Harbottle & Lewis, says that when a person dies without a will they have died intestate, which means their estate is passed to their most direct relations as determined by the law.

When a person has no spouse, children, grandchildren or living parents, their estate will pass to their siblings. This appears to be the case with your late aunt, as her most direct relations are your mother and her other siblings. As such, your late aunt’s estate will be split between her siblings in equal shares.

A niece or nephew would have no entitlement to a share of an aunt or uncle’s estate unless their parent — the sibling of the deceased — had died before their sibling. In this case, the deceased parent’s share would be divided equally between their direct descendants. Again, by way of illustration, if the parent had died leaving two surviving children, each child would be entitled to half of that share. Following the example above, if the deceased parent’s entitlement would have been 25 per cent of the estate, each child would be entitled to a 12.5 per cent share of the aunt’s estate.

It is possible under current law to alter how an intestate estate is to be distributed by executing a deed of variation. This makes it possible to introduce new beneficiaries or to vary the interests of the original beneficiaries — your mother and her siblings, in this case — without the alterations being treated as gifts by the intestate recipient themselves.

To be effective, any such variation must be carried out within two years of the death. Any person who stands to benefit under the intestacy rules may alter their own entitlement unilaterally so not all siblings would necessarily need to be in agreement. This means that if some or all of your mother’s siblings agreed that your mother deserved to receive a larger share of your late aunt’s estate, or that you should receive a share, they would be able to divert some or all of their entitlement.

Lastly, it is possible at law for someone to bring a claim against the estate of a deceased person for reasonable financial provision if the claimant falls within certain classes of protected persons. In the case of your aunt’s estate it would seem that this would be limited to persons who were being maintained, wholly or partly, by your aunt immediately before her death.

