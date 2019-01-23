Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

For the past few years, online shoppers in India have been revelling in the huge discounts available at Amazon and its local rival Flipkart. But thanks to tough new regulations designed to protect local retailers, those discounts may soon be a thing of the past. Ursula Milton discusses the new rules with Simon Mundy, the FT’s Mumbai correspondent.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Simon Mundy, Mumbai correspondent, and Ursula Milton, news editor. Producer: Fiona symon