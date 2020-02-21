Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

EU leaders are deadlocked over how to finance the bloc’s next multi-annual budget, a judge handed down a 40 year sentence to Roger Stone on Thursday, saying the Republican political operative was prosecuted for covering up for President Donald Trump, and the luxury industry faces its biggest threat since the 2008 financial crisis with the coronavirus outbreak. Plus, wealthy Arab states have been pouring money into football as part of their effort to diversify the oil-dependent economies. But that money has caught the attention of one of football’s main governing bodies. The FT’s sports correspondent, Murad Ahmed, explains.

