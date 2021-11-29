There’s never a bad time to be in Miami — but Art Week, when the city is alive with dozens of art fairs and exhibitions, is by far my favourite occasion to visit. Miami is never more electric as thousands of artists, aficionados, press and collectors descend for several days celebrating contemporary art.

As we weren’t able to gather for last year’s events, I’m excited to return this year and to visit some of my favourite haunts. Miami is home to an exciting drinks and cocktails scene, with elegant bars and imaginative mixology — often set against stunning ocean views.

Below I’ve shared some of my go-to places to meet, mingle and be merry when the fairs are on — the places where artistry and innovation are presented in liquid form.

Cipriani

465 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Cipriani is home to one of my favourite spots downtown, Socialista lounge. The glamorous members’ club combines decadent European and Cuban influences and features a standout list of authentic Caribbean rums. I especially love its live music evenings and late-night drinks on the tropical terrace. (Website; Directions)

1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

On the top of 1 Hotel South Beach, Watr serves up splendid views . . . © Alex Tarajano . . . alongside Peruvian-inspired Japanese dishes such as charred octopus

After touring The Bass museum, I usually head over to the 1 Hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant, Watr, to take in the scenic views. The ocean provides a stunning backdrop for drinks and Peruvian- and Japanese-inspired snacks to enjoy alongside, such as Florida grouper ceviche, charred octopus and delicious handmade sushi. The eco-conscious design by Meyer Davis, who also designed my company’s Tasting Room in San Miguel de Allende, highlights Miami’s natural beauty and makes it an exceptional spot to add to your rotation. (Website; Directions)

Casa Tua

1700 James Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Casa Tua takes its name seriously and always makes me feel right at home, which is exactly the ethos its proprietors Miky and Leticia Grendene seek to evoke. The historic villa’s convivial lantern-lit garden is one of my favourite settings for dining and imbibing. Their cheekily named Mi Casa Es Tu Casa cocktail is excellent, and features Casa Dragones blanco, plum liqueur, watermelon juice and jalapeño. (Website; Directions)

Soho Beach House

4385 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140

During Art Basel, Soho House feels like an extension of the art fair itself. But it is more than a South Beach venue for power lunches and networking. I usually stay there and make it my base in Miami. After a day of poolside rest and relaxation, I like to stop into Cecconi’s, the restaurant in its ground-floor courtyard, for an early-evening aperitivo before heading out for a late dinner. (Website; Directions)

González Nieves likes to hang by the pool at Soho Beach House © Tato Gomez The Lido Restaurant at Four Seasons at The Surf Club

Four Seasons at The Surf Club

9011 COLLINS AVENUE, SURFSIDE, FL 33154

The bars and restaurants at the Four Seasons are known for serving well-crafted cocktails. The Surf Club, Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller’s Florida venture, is always buzzing and welcoming — you’ll feel like a regular even if you haven’t been before. It is decorated with beautiful hand-painted murals by Gary Myatt and vintage photos by Donald Robertson.

At the hotel’s Lido Restaurant, head bartender and mixologist Valentino Longo creates complex but easy-drinking aperitivo cocktails from its gorgeous emerald bar. And the chic Champagne Bar offers the largest selection of champagnes in Miami. (Website; Directions)

Los Fuegos at the Faena Hotel

3201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140

The energy at the Faena is contagious from the moment you enter, as you pass through the red-carpet room and eight stunning Juan Gatti murals en route to Los Fuegos restaurant. The dining room, accented with leopard-print decor, evokes that over-the-top, quintessential Miami vibe. The Argentine steakhouse’s extensive wine list highlights some stellar South American producers. (Website; Directions)

One of the eight murals by Argentine artist Juan Gatti at the Faena Hotel Jaya restaurant in The Setai hotel hosts a don’t-miss jazz brunch on Sundays

The Setai Miami Beach

2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The famous Sunday Jazz Brunch at Jaya, the restaurant situated in The Setai hotel’s courtyard, is a must for any visitor to Miami. Sit back and enjoy the live jazz band with an excellent cocktail or free-flowing champagne, before diving into south-east and northern Asian cuisine from the talented executive chef Vijayudu Veena, who knows how to make local ingredients shine. (Website; Directions)

Carbone

49 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Scoring a reservation at Carbone requires planning ahead — way ahead. The new Miami outpost of the famed NYC joint is notoriously hard to get a table at. But it’s worth the effort for its signature takes on Italian-American dishes, like octopus pizzaiolo, rigatoni alla vodka and linguine vongole. The thoughtfully crafted classic cocktails offer something for everyone to drink. (Website; Directions)

Getting a reservation at Carbone might be tricky, but it’s worth it for the Italian-American restaurant’s delicious takes on classics such as linguine vongole The Miami outpost of New York’s Cote is housed in a beautifully restored Art Deco building in the Design District © Josh Aronson

Cote

3900 NE SECOND AVENUE, MIAMI, FL 33137

The NYC-born, Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse opened its Miami offshoot earlier this year. Restaurateur Simon Kim and his team restored a gorgeous Art Deco building in the heart of the Design District that feels both very Cote and distinctly Miami. The food here is some of the best in Miami, but it’s also one of my favourite places to drink wine. Every Monday — “Magnum Mondays” — the restaurant opens a rare vintage magnum to offer by the glass. (Website; Directions)

Bertha González Nieves the co-founder and CEO of Casa Dragones tequila

