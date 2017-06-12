Daily briefing: US protectionism; soft Brexit; China’s kingmakers

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to take on China and its trade practices. But according to a new study, it is US allies in Asia and Europe that are set to bear the burden of a new wave of US protectionism shaping up to be the largest seen in decades. The study released on Monday by a leading expert on trade disputes and protectionism comes as US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hurries to deliver within days a plan to impose new restrictions on steel imports, arguing that the country’s national security is at stake. (FT)

In the news

US weighs sanctioning Chinese entities over North Korea

Washington has reportedly asked Beijing to take action against a number of Chinese companies and people over their trade with North Korea, as it seeks to crush the networks supporting the rogue state’s nuclear weapons programme. (WSJ)

Theresa May faces cabinet pressure for soft Brexit

The prime minister on Monday faced mounting pressure from her new cabinet to embrace a soft Brexit as ministers lined up to urge the UK prime minister to prioritise jobs and the economy in EU exit talks, scheduled to start next week. Meanwhile, Brussels is already hinting at hardball: the European Commission on Tuesday will say must have the power to force parts of London’s lucrative euro clearing business to relocate to the EU after Brexit if needed to preserve financial stability. (FT)

Uber loses head of business in culture shake-up

Emil Michael, who was a close confidant of chief executive Travis Kalanick, is the most high-level executive to be hit by a series of revelations of unsavory practices at the San Francisco-based car-booking service. He is departure will be a blow for Mr Kalanick, who is weighing whether to take a formal leave of absence in the wake of a family death and reports of his contributions to the toxic culture at the company. Uber is preparing to unveil the recommendations from a report by former US attorney-general Eric Holder on Tuesday. (FT)

Russian opposition leader detained before protest march

Authorities sought to scupper a protest movement organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny with hundreds of demonstrators — including Mr Navalny — detained during crackdowns in the country’s two largest cities on Monday. (FT)

Jeff Immelt out as GE chief

The chief executive is stepping down after 16 years, bringing an end to a tenure in which the group was fundamentally restructured but its shares underperformed the wider US market. He will be replaced as chief executive by John Flannery, a three-decade veteran of the conglomerate from August 1 and as chairman from the start of next year. Here’s Andrew Hill on the succession. One analyst called Mr Immelt’s tenure an “unmitigated disaster for shareholders” and said he expects Mr Flannery to consider “an AT&T-style break-up of GE”. (FT, CNBC)

Washington DC and Maryland sue Trump

Attorneys-general for Washington DC and the state of Maryland sued Donald Trump today. The lawsuit, the first of its kind brought by government entities, centres on the fact that Mr Trump chose to retain ownership of his company when he became president. (WaPo)

A new type of investment

Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Vision Fund is raising up to $100bn for technology investments in an unusual way: with backers contributing debt as well as equity. “The structure reflects both Mr Son’s confidence and greed,” says one analyst. (FT)

Thawing in the Gulf

Three Gulf states isolating neighbouring Qatar have softened their stand on the expulsion of all Qatari nationals after a US plea. But Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will keep their air and seaports shut to Qatar as they try to cajole the country into changing its attitude to political Islam in the region. (FT)

The day ahead

UK Parliament back in session

MPs will reassemble for the first time since the shock general election result. Here’s a look at six myths about the election. (FT)

The Trump-Russia saga continues

Attorney-general Jeff Sessions will testify before the senate intelligence committee on the Trump team’s Russia ties. He is expected to be grilled on why he falsely stated in previous testimony that he had had no meetings with Russians during the campaign and why after recusing himself from the Russia investigation, he participated in the firing of FBI director James Comey, who was leading that investigation. Here’s what to expect. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

China’s kingmaker family

Power may appear to be concentrated in Beijing. But as the country heads into the Communist Party Congress in the autumn, a legendary family based in Guangdong, some 2,000km south of the capital, could hold the keys to power — including the fate of President Xi Jinping’s expected successor. (NAR)

The long game of Isis

Long before it lost turf, Isis was already targeting Britain and Iran. The recent assaults in London and Tehran make it clear the group never gave up on that goal. US cyberweapon attacks against the organisation have proved of limited effect. (NYT)

The secret millionaires of ebook self-publishing

Meet self-publishing’s “hidden” authors, who buy houses in cash and feel like they have won the lottery. They sell millions of books but you rarely see them in bookshops. (Guardian)

Bosses are not forever

Andrew Hill cautions: “The problem with the myth of the indispensable chief executive is that the more willing shareholders are to believe it, the more they have to pay to sustain it.” (FT)

Why yoga makes us happy We know yoga improves mental and physical health, but there are a number of theories why. A new study says these benefits could be linked to the vagus nerve, which is responsible for the body’s unconscious functioning such as breathing, circulation and digestion, and is associated with social competence. (The Conversation)

Video of the day

Cash: a technology on the way out?

Some governments, central banks and economists advocate a switch to all-digital currencies. But what would be the consequences of removing cash from society altogether? Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator, gives his view on the cashless society. (FT)