Many investors pile into emerging market equities in the hope of earning fat returns from young, fast-growing companies in young, fast-growing countries.

But evidence continues to mount up that, even more so than in developed markets, the juiciest returns in emerging markets come from boring, out-of-favour value stocks.

This year’s Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook, which draws on a wealth of market data dating back to 1900, once again pointed to the strength of the value premium.

A dollar invested in US growth stocks (those with a high price-to-book-value ratio) in 1926 would have turned into $3,061 by the end of 2016, according to number crunching by Kenneth French, professor of finance at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. In contrast, $1 invested in value stocks (those with low price-to-book-value ratios) would have morphed into $56,247, thanks to an annualised value premium of 3.6 percentage points.

In the UK, where the relevant data stretch back to 1955, £1 invested in growth stocks would have turned into £419 over the subsequent 61 years, while a similar sum entrusted to value stocks would now be worth a cool £9,173, given an annualised value premium of 5.7 percentage points, according to Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton, the trio of London Business School academics who author the annual Credit Suisse report.

Such historic data are not available for emerging markets, but what is on offer suggests the value effect is even more profound.

When the LBS team ranked 23 countries for the size of their value premium since 1975 (or the earliest date available if the data do not stretch back that far) two of the three emerging market countries in the data set came out top: Russia, with an annualised value premium of 7.1 percentage points and China, at 5.4 points.

The third emerging market, South Africa, also had a larger than average value premium, of 2.8 percentage points, than the global average of 2.1 points, as the first chart shows.

The findings tie in with more detailed analysis presented in the 2014 version of the yearbook, which found that between 2000 and 2013, the value premium across 21 emerging markets averaged 4.3 percentage points a year, against 3.1 points for developed markets. (This analysis has not been updated since, unfortunately).

Over that period, value stocks outperformed growth ones in 18 of the 21 EMs studied, with particularly large premia in China, South Korea and Colombia.

Since 2013, value investing has had a rocky period, with cheap stocks underperforming more expensive growth ones in most stock markets up to 2015.

However, last year it roared back to life with, for instance, the value premium hitting 20.2 percentage points in the UK and 17.2 points in the US.

The rebound was also felt in global emerging markets, with the cheapest 20 per cent of stocks by book value outperforming the wider MSCI EM index by 3.7 percentage points, according to data from Macquarie, the Australian financial services group.

As the second chart shows, this reconfirms the supremacy of the value effect in emerging markets over the period since 1998, according to the Macquarie data, with value stocks outperforming growth companies as well as “momentum” stocks (those that have performed the best over the previous period) and “quality” ones (those with a high degree of profitability, stability and growth).

“In three of the last five years value has been a difficult place to be. It has fallen out of favour,” says Andrew Cormie, an emerging markets fund manager at Eastspring Investments, an Asia-focused house, who oversees $2.7bn in value strategies.

“In 2014 and 2015, people decided they were going to pay for quality companies. These companies went to multi-generational highs, two to three standard deviations above historic norms. That was why we performed poorly for a while,” Mr Cormie adds.

Eastspring’s data suggest that since 1995 value stocks in emerging markets have typically traded at a discount of about 0.4 times book value to quality stocks, yet in 2015 that gulf surged to a record 1.3 times book value.

Last year’s rally by value stocks brought this discount back down below 0.8, but Mr Cormie argues the rebalancing of growth and value stocks has further to run.

“When [the market] mean reverted, that got us back the money we didn’t make for our clients earlier. But we think we are only halfway through,” he says. “We think global emerging markets look cheap. Historically you have always made money if you have bought at these valuations and value stocks are looking particularly cheap. It’s the strategy that works over time in emerging markets.”

As to why it does is somewhat unclear. After all, if enough market participants are aware of a seemingly easy way to reasonably consistently beat the market, over the medium to long-term at least, it might be logical to think this anomaly should be arbitraged away.

Messrs Dimson, Marsh and Staunton say in their 2017 yearbook that “there is still much controversy over the source of the value premium”.

One possibility they offer is that the superior returns from value stocks (or high-yielding ones, which they use as a proxy) are a “reward for risk,” given that some value stocks may be cheap because they are struggling or distressed companies, even if others are simply boring stocks in relatively stable sectors such as utilities.

The trio reject this possibility, though, with their calculations suggesting that portfolios of value stocks tend to be less volatile than the wider market and have a Sharpe ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted return, twice as high as that of portfolios of lower-yielding stocks.

Perhaps more convincingly, they suggest that investors “become enthused about companies with good prospects and bid the prices up to unrealistic levels, so growth stocks sell at a premium to fundamental value”.

They quote a study by Rob Arnott and colleagues at Research Affiliates, a California-based house specialising in factor-based investing, which looked at the US market since the mid-1950s.

It found that investors did correctly manage to identify the stocks that exhibited superior future growth, but that they had paid up to twice as much for them as their future growth merited.

“Over time people overestimate and overpay for growth,” said Mr Cormie. As to why they continue to do so, when this tendency has been noted in the academic literature, he points to behavioural biases, fear and greed.

“[People] go to dinner parties and say ‘I own Alibaba and it’s going to take over the world’. And if you own a Chinese steel company that you can’t pronounce and everyone is very excited about Alibaba, you’re in a very difficult place. Greed is a seductive thing: if [Alibaba] is going to take over the world, why aren’t I there?” Mr Cormie says.

“[Value stocks] have low valuations because something is wrong and people are fearful of it. As a value investor we go into a place that is uncomfortable and many people don’t want that in their life, particularly retail investors.

“You have to be brave enough to look off the beaten track and take a long-term horizon,” adds Mr Cormie, whose largest overweight positions include Chinese banks ICBC and China Construction Bank, despite worries over a potential debt bubble in the country, Sinopec, a Chinese state-controlled oil and gas company, its sister group, Sinopec Engineering and JBS, the world’s largest meatpacker, which is based in recession-hit Brazil and has been caught up in the country’s swirling corruption scandals.

Not everyone is convinced, however. Daniel Salter, head of emerging market equity strategy at Renaissance Capital, an emerging market-focused investment bank, says a study he conducted in 2014 found that, over the previous decade, the value effect did not work in EMs.

Moreover, he suggests the seeming outperformance of EM value stocks last year may have been caused by a partial recovery in beaten-up commodity stocks, as the prices of raw materials bounced from their cycle lows.

Mr Salter believes that, in theory, value investing should work in emerging markets, as growth stocks often suffer from a “frenzy of buying,” pushing prices far above fair value.

However he believes that relatively weak corporate governance in EMs, combined with the preponderance of poorly managed state-owned enterprises, means that cheap stocks are often cheap for a very good reason.

