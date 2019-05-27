University tuition fees should be cut by nearly a fifth to £7,500 a year, with greater support given to vocational and technical training, according to a government review of post-18 education to be unveiled on Thursday.

The review, chaired by Philip Augar, a businessman and historian, is expected to support a reduction from the current basic tuition of £9,250, with the cap on loans likely to fall to the new fee limit. The government could transfer extra funds for more expensive courses in subjects such as science, technology and mathematics.

The reform is also expected to recommend changes to student loans, with improved access to tuition and maintenance for higher level vocational training for the half of 18-year-olds who do not currently attend university.

Publication of the long-awaited report will form an important part of the legacy of Prime Minister Theresa May, who announced her resignation last week. Mrs May commissioned the review in February 2018, tasking it with improving the availability of high-quality technical and vocational courses for school leavers, after years of decline in non-university options.

Much debate surrounding the study in recent months has focused on mooted tuition cuts, sparking worries of a drop in revenue at UK universities, which say they are already reeling from the effects of the Brexit referendum on recruitment and research funding.

Damian Hinds, education secretary, has dismissed their fears. “With the vast majority of universities in a good financial position, hyperbolic warnings from some on universities’ finances are distorting the overall picture,” he said in a statement on Saturday. “Following the financial crash most sectors have had to tighten their belts whereas universities have enjoyed rising student numbers and increased tuition fee income.”

Mrs May’s departure means her successor will have to implement the findings of the Augar review, and its recommendations could be an issue in the campaign to replace her as leader of the Conservative party.

A new prime minister could also relax some of the tough immigration policies associated with Mrs May’s tenure that have been criticised for damping demand for study in the UK by foreign students.

Universities and employers have called for international students to be able to work for longer in the UK after they finish their studies. However, the government’s Migration Advisory Committee last year recommended increasing the limit for those completing undergraduate degrees to just six months, from the current four months, which was instituted by Mrs May in 2012.

Nick Hillman, head of the Higher Education Policy Institute, a think-tank, wrote in a blog this weekend: “Theresa May will rightly or wrongly always be best remembered in the higher education sector for her attitude towards international students. Universities could never understand the relentless negativity.”

The Department for Education declined to comment.