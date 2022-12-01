Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell signalled the central bank will start to slow the pace of interest rate increases, French president Emanuel Emmanuel Macron is meeting with US president Joe Biden today, and Eurozone inflation finally slowed down. Plus, we get the latest on the fallout from the FTX crypto collapse.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Jay Powell signals Fed will slow pace of rate rises next month

Emmanuel Macron to use US visit to highlight Ukraine war’s economic toll on EU

Eurozone inflation falls more than expected to 10%

Crypto lender BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

