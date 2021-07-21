Frustrated declarers habitually blame the layout for their failings but, often, they have missed an opportunity to manipulate their opponents.

Bidding Dealer: South Love All North East South West — — 2H NB 4H

South’s Weak 2H opening is perfect; a strong suit in a weak hand. West led 4♦. This seems safe, but any other lead dooms South. There is a diamond, a club and three spade losers; what can declarer do?

Seeing all four hands, the situation seems dire, but there are chances. At trick 1, declarer should play low from dummy. It is unlikely that West has led from ♦KQxx, but the low card suggests an honour.

East might insert 9♦, but it could be fatal, so he is more likely to play K♦ and switch to Q♣. Declarer can win in dummy, play to ♥KQ and lead 7♦. When West plays low, dummy’s J♦ should be played.

This wins, and on A♦ declarer’s losing club can be discarded. To avoid losing three spade tricks, declarer must eliminate the side suits and engineer an endplay. Ruff a club in hand, reach dummy with A♥ and ruff the last club. This has eliminated both clubs and diamonds from both hands, but there are still trumps in both hands.

South can now lead a spade, putting in, say J♠. East wins, but is compelled either to return a spade, ensuring a trick for declarer, or lead a minor suit, allowing for a ruff and discard. Either way, 10 tricks have been made.

