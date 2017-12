Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Deutsche Bank has unveiled details of the flotation of its valuable asset management arm next year. The German lender will rename the division DWS and create a structure that will allow it to retain its controlling influence. Patrick Jenkins discusses the merits of the plan with Laura Noonan, the FT's investment banking correspondent. Music by Kevin MacLeod

