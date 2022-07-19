Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Host Isabel Berwick is on a quest to find out whether she - a middle-aged journalist who can just about manage a 5 kilometre run - can improve her performance and productivity by thinking like a sports star, and asks whether there’s an element of machismo in drawing leadership lessons from the sports world. Isabel speaks to Jeremy Snape, a former England cricketer and founder of Sporting Edge, a consultancy that teaches leaders to get ahead using an athlete’s mindset. And she talks to her ex-boss, the FT’s former editor Lionel Barber, about how sports managers inspired his leadership.

Want more?

Simon Kuper on the meritocracy of elite football

https://www.ft.com/content/4638ad2d-6609-4406-8fa3-f0c6055ef0ec

Why leading a business is not like leading a sports team

https://www.ft.com/content/d08bca4c-1bbe-11e3-94a3-00144feab7de?shareType=nongift

When sports leadership teaching goes wrong https://www.ft.com/content/3b107a4a-40fa-11ea-bdb5-169ba7be433d

Lunch with the FT: Lionel Barber and Andrew Strauss

https://www.ft.com/content/9c8064e8-cfe0-11de-a36d-00144feabdc0

FT subscriber? Sign up for the weekly Working It newsletter. We cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and

what’s coming next. One-click sign-up at www.ft.com/newsletters

We love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow @isabelberwick on Twitter

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — and do leave us a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Editorial direction from Renée Kaplan and Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music. Produced by Novel.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Working It when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this podcast