Host Isabel Berwick is on a quest to find out whether she - a middle-aged journalist who can just about manage a 5 kilometre run - can improve her performance and productivity by thinking like a sports star, and asks whether there’s an element of machismo in drawing leadership lessons from the sports world. Isabel speaks to Jeremy Snape, a former England cricketer and founder of Sporting Edge, a consultancy that teaches leaders to get ahead using an athlete’s mindset. And she talks to her ex-boss, the FT’s former editor Lionel Barber, about how sports managers inspired his leadership.

Simon Kuper on the meritocracy of elite football

https://www.ft.com/content/4638ad2d-6609-4406-8fa3-f0c6055ef0ec

Why leading a business is not like leading a sports team

https://www.ft.com/content/d08bca4c-1bbe-11e3-94a3-00144feab7de?shareType=nongift

When sports leadership teaching goes wrong https://www.ft.com/content/3b107a4a-40fa-11ea-bdb5-169ba7be433d

Lunch with the FT: Lionel Barber and Andrew Strauss

https://www.ft.com/content/9c8064e8-cfe0-11de-a36d-00144feabdc0

