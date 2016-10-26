US spy chief admits North Korea policy has failed

The US goal of pressing North Korea to give up its nuclear programme is “probably a lost cause”, the head of American intelligence said on Tuesday in the frankest admission yet that the policy of three administrations towards Pyongyang has failed.

Although US officials insisted nothing had changed in the overall approach towards North Korea, James Clapper, director of national intelligence, said that the best the US could hope to achieve was a cap on the country’s nuclear capabilities.

Mr Clapper’s comments underline the reality that North Korea will be one of the most difficult problems to face the next president. Given the strides the country has made in recent years to develop a nuclear missile that could reach the US, pressure is growing in Washington to find a new approach to the nuclear threat from North Korea.

“I think the notion of getting the North Koreans to denuclearise is probably a lost cause,” Mr Clapper said in New York on Tuesday. “They are not going to do that — that is their ticket to survival.”

He added: “They are under siege and they are very paranoid, so the notion of giving up their nuclear capability, whatever it is, is a non-starter with them.”

Mr Clapper, who has a long career of experience on Korean issues, is one of the few senior US officials to have visited North Korea recently, having travelled to Pyongyang in 2014 to help release two American prisoners.

“The best we could probably hope for is some sort of a cap but they are not going to do that just because we ask them,” he said at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations. “There’s going to have to be some significant inducements.”

North Korea has conducted its fifth nuclear test in recent months and carried out a series of tests of missile technology. However, the US has insisted it will not recognise Pyongyang as a nuclear power. Instead, it has expanded sanctions on the North Korean regime to try to make it change course.

Since the 1993-2001 administration of Bill Clinton, the US has bet on a policy that mixes economic pressure through sanctions and the promise of negotiations if Pyongyang were to abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

John Kirby, US state department spokesman, insisted on Tuesday that “nothing has changed about our policy with respect to the North”. He said the US wanted “to see a return to the six-party talk process” but that in the face of provocations by North Korea, “the resolve of the United States and the international community to try to put adequate pressure on them to change their behaviour has not changed”.

Mr Clapper said there was more potential for the US to use information to undermine the regime in Pyongyang. “That is a great vulnerability I don’t think we have exploited,” he said. “Right now, we are kind of stuck on our narrative and they are kind of stuck on theirs.”

According to Jami Miscik, a former senior official at the CIA, “North Korea is one of the issues that we aren’t paying enough attention to”. Speaking last week, she added: “The president-elect is going to face a problem with North Korea that none of his or her predecessors have faced. It is well on the way to becoming not just a nuclear power, but a power that is able to deliver a nuclear missile.”