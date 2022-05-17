Elon Musk acknowledged on Monday that he would pay a lower price for Twitter, hedge fund Tiger Global has significantly cut back its shareholdings and dumped stakes in tech companies, wheat prices jumped after India banned exports, and McDonald’s will sell its business in Russia.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Elon Musk says different price for Twitter deal ‘not out of the question’

Tiger Global slashes bets on tech groups after stock market sell-off

Wheat prices rise almost 6% as India export ban shakes markets

McDonald’s to sell its Russian business over Ukraine war

