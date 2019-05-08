Vestas, the world’s biggest maker of wind turbines, reported its lowest quarterly profit in five years, blaming trade tariffs in the US for lowering margins in its turbine manufacturing business.

Anders Runevad, chief executive, said he would step down in July after six years at the helm, saying it was the “right timing” after a period that included major restructuring at the Danish company, which accounts for a fifth of the global onshore wind turbine market.

“We have fulfilled our vision of bringing the cost of wind on par with fossil fuels,” said Mr Runevad. “We have taken the company through different stages, of course the turnround phase and then the growth phase.”

After assuming the top role in 2013 when Vestas was hovering on the verge of bankruptcy, Mr Runevad laid off about 5,000 employees as part of a big restructuring effort.

The restructuring restored profitability at Vestas, but the company has still faced intense pricing pressure in recent years as subsidies for renewable energy have fallen.

Profit for the first quarter fell to €25m, down from €102m during the same quarter a year earlier, and the lowest levels since the first quarter of 2014.

Vestas said low-price orders placed in 2017 were part of the reason for the poor profit performance when some of those orders were delivered.

Revenue was flat during the quarter, compared with the same time last year, while the intake of new orders rose 80 per cent.

“They were hit with this toxic cocktail, with low prices for turbines at the end of 2017 — and at the same time they are facing some higher raw materials costs and tariffs, especially in the US,” said Casper Blom, analyst at ABG Sundal Collier.

However, Mr Collier expects things to improve for Vestas later this year. “The order intake was better than expected, and the price for these orders was better than expected,” he said.

Trade tariffs in the US, the company’s biggest market for wind turbine deliveries during the first quarter, also played a role in the profit hit, lowering margins for turbine manufacturing.

“The trade tariff is the main driver with the increase we’ve seen in steel prices and components that are imported into the US,” said Mr Runevad.

Despite the difficult first quarter, the company maintained its full-year outlook for 2019, expecting revenue of €10.75bn to €12.25bn and an earnings margin (before interest and tax) of 8 per cent to 10 per cent.

Vestas’s share price fell 5 per cent overnight after the news of Mr Runevad’s departure, but recovered on Wednesday after a positive outlook in the earnings call.

Mr Runevad will be replaced by Henrik Andersen, a Vestas board member who is also currently chief executive of Hempel, a coatings company.

The first quarter is usually a low-revenue period for the turbine industry, as deliveries typically ramp up towards the end of the calendar year. Vestas had previously warned that this trend would be very pronounced in 2019, with most of its revenue coming during the second half of the year.