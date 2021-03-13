This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Global Change: Processes of population change and their effect on people and places

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Pandemic blamed for falling birth rates across much of Europe

How many births per day were there in France in January 2021?

What demographic impacts has the Covid-19 pandemic had in the Philippines?

Suggest two reasons why France has traditionally had the highest fertility rate in the 27-member EU.

Describe and explain two reasons why the Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on birth rates.

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com