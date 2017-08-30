In an iconic ad from Nike in the 1980s, a young Spike Lee declares, “It must be the shoes” explaining Michael Jordan’s mad basketball skills. Three decades later, Air Jordans are still a best seller for Nike.

The problem for the Oregon company is that teens are pushing back on paying full prices often running into hundreds of dollars. They are also more willing than ever to wear hip Adidas trainers.

That is bad news for retailers who peddle Nike’s wares such as Foot Locker, The Finish Line, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Unexpectedly disastrous second quarters at the trio sent their shares down by a quarter on average. A price war may be the only way for Nike and its retailers to prop up market share. But the resulting losses will soon be too much to bear.

In the most recent earnings announcements, shoe and sport goods retailers reduced earnings forecasts for upcoming quarters by a whopping one-third, on average. At the same time, mid-tier department stores and discounters who charge somewhat lower prices are reporting improving sales in their sport sections. Research from Morgan Stanley shows that both volume and pricing of Nike shoes fell sharply in July and August in the face of product launches by Adidas.

Nike’s edge on Adidas and Under Armour had been unassailable until now. Nike has had to resort to selling some of its assortment at Amazon, hardly a high margin channel, to keep pace. Nike’s new price realism along with a glut of physical retailers leaves consolidation as the only answer. The most natural combination is Foot Locker and Finish Line whose respective enterprise values are $3.5bn and $300m.

The best template may be the golf equipment sector where a similar shakeout began three years ago. Consolidation and shrinkage there has led to a healthier set of survivors with modest growth prospects. It may indeed still “be the shoes” that matter for Americans, but not at any cost.

