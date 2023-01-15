Geography class — Climate graphic of the week: ‘alarming’ trends revealed in weather reports
Climate change, Earth Life Support Systems
Outline how 2022 was a record-breaking year for global land and sea temperatures
Explain why the graphic ‘Record high temperatures across parts of Europe and Asia in 2022’ is an effective way to display data
What effect did the record high temperatures have around the world?
Examine the role that El Niño and La Nina events can have on global temperatures
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
