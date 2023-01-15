This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Climate change, Earth Life Support Systems

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Climate graphic of the week: ‘alarming’ trends revealed in weather reports

Outline how 2022 was a record-breaking year for global land and sea temperatures

Explain why the graphic ‘Record high temperatures across parts of Europe and Asia in 2022’ is an effective way to display data

What effect did the record high temperatures have around the world?

Examine the role that El Niño and La Nina events can have on global temperatures

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun