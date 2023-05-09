The way employers recruit staff is changing. There’s a shift towards selecting people for their key skills, rather than solely on their educational qualifications or job titles. Isabel Berwick hears from Josh Graff at LinkedIn and from the FT’s Andrew Hill about what employers - and workers - are seeking in today’s job market.

