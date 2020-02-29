Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The second part of our first live podcast from Bracken House. Our panel answers questions from listeners on whether we’re heading for a united Ireland, what will happen in the next Scottish elections, whether politics is becoming too cultish, what Bernie Sanders would do for a UK-US trade deal and much more. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Miranda Green and Jim Pickard. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Jack Denton

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.