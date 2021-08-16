Rescue workers in Haiti scrambled to save people after the weekend’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake

Afghanistan’s president fled the country as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, and tropical storm Grace headed towards Haiti as rescue workers scrambled to reach people trapped under rubble after a massive earthquake, and as the super-infectious Delta variant spreads around the world many governments are facing the delicate question of how to get hesitant citizens to take the jab.





US and allies race to evacuate staff as Taliban reaches Kabul

Deaths mount after powerful earthquake strikes Haiti - with Gideon Long

How to reach the unvaccinated: the risks of bribery and coercion - with Clive Cookson

