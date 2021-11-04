The announcement of funding for renewables for 1bn of the world’s poor under the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet is welcome news (“Bezos fund commits $500m to join Ikea and Rockefeller in renewables drive”, Report, November 2).

But to generate the strongest benefit for the poor, the funding for clean electricity should be complemented by a substantial investment in poor people themselves, one that is designed to enable them to best use these clean electrons to increase their family’s income and rise out of poverty.

We can easily be distracted by the sheer magnitude of the money needed and forget that electricity, in and of itself, won’t overcome poverty. Even as new renewable investment can generate energy jobs, the key to poverty alleviation is how the electricity is used.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the world’s poorest, they often lack the opportunity or the tools to transform electrons into incomes. So, just as there have been agriculture extension programmes to help farmers, we need electricity extension programmes for poor entrepreneurs. This should include various forms of support, such as vocational programmes on operating machinery, training programmes on how to build micro and small businesses, and credits to acquire the equipment to transform electricity into incomes.

These initiatives won’t overcome all the barriers impeding poverty alleviation, but they can help.

Philippe Benoit

Managing Director, Energy

Global Infrastructure Advisory Services 2050, Paris, France