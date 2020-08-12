Paul Collier (“Pandemic threatens African economic success”, Opinion, August 10) puts his finger on a key point: Africa’s demographic dynamic means it remains the continent with the greatest potential for rapid economic growth. With western countries stuck in a low growth rut, it is essential for the global economy to realise that potential. But this requires additional capital.

Now is the moment for the British government to come good on its promises to be a true friend and partner to Africa. The merger of the Department for International Development and the Foreign Office sent a discouraging signal to African governments (“There is a way to make UK aid more effective — this merger is not it”, Opinion, June 20).

The foreign and development secretary (as I assume he will become) should announce as soon as possible a major initiative to increase financial support to Africa post-Covid, through CDC, UK Export Finance and direct aid.

In the long run, our own economic recovery may depend on it.

Nicholas Westcott

Director, Royal African Society

London WC1, UK