Mike Pence’s denial of racism reminds why BLM exists
The US civil rights movement achieved a lot in the 1960s but left unfinished business
Mike Pence’s rejection of the idea that the US is “systemically racist” at Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate was not unusual; history seemed to be repeating itself. I was born in the Caribbean, live in the US, and am affiliated with a South African university, a perspective that makes clear to me the global reach and tumultuous events of Black Lives Matter. This recalls and builds on previous black political movements, especially the US civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.