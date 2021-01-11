Major technology companies crack down on the president’s social media platforms

Technology companies are blocking President Donald Trump from their platforms, renters fleeing U-S cities are straining the market for mortgage-backed securities, and Europe tries to enforce its investment deal with China. Plus, the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off, virtually.





Twitter vs Trump: has Big Tech gone too far?

ft.com/content/6df12c33-e7a3-482b-92da-8c3549789a6b?





Fading allure of urban life leaves dent on US mortgage bonds

ft.com/content/67cb87c0-ef93-410f-90bc-60ffaf42af5e?





EU and China agree new investment treaty

https://www.ft.com/content/6a429460-4bfb-42d4-9191-73ba97dde130





CES enters the pandemic era, taking a turn for the practical

https://www.ft.com/content/5c6b159c-da65-439f-8831-708cc0930aae

