The Trump administration blocked chipmaker Broadcom's bid to acquire rival Qualcomm on the grounds of national security. But how did the San Diego-based company become the target in the first place? And who will ultimately own the mobile technology of the future?





With FT reporters James Fontanella-Khan and Tim Bradshaw.





News review clips: C-Span, Fox News.