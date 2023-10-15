Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Specification:

Monetary policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Adapting to a higher-for-longer world

What does “higher-for-longer” mean?

How are government budgets affected by higher interest rates?

What businesses or strategies are less likely to work in a higher interest rate environment? Why?

What is the overall impact of higher rates on business investment and growth? On consumer spending?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox