US High School Economics class: Adapting to a higher-for-longer world
Specification:
Monetary policy
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Adapting to a higher-for-longer world
What does “higher-for-longer” mean?
How are government budgets affected by higher interest rates?
What businesses or strategies are less likely to work in a higher interest rate environment? Why?
What is the overall impact of higher rates on business investment and growth? On consumer spending?
Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox
