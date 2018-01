Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Turkey’s attack on a prized US ally in the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in north-western Syria has opened a new front in Syria’s seven-year-old civil war and highlights the depths to which Ankara’s relations with the US have sunk. Andrew England discusses the implications for Syria, the Kurds, Turkey and the west with the FT's Laura Pitel and Erika Solomon

