Labour has urged the government to delay installing Andrew Bailey, the head of Financial Conduct Authority, as the new governor of the Bank of England and demanded an independent inquiry into the role of the regulator in the collapse of Neil Woodford’s flagship fund.

The financial watchdog has been accused of being asleep at the wheel over the collapse of Woodford Investment Management, where 300,000 investors still have their money trapped in the £3bn Equity Income fund, which was suspended in June, causing Europe’s biggest investment scandal for a decade.

Earlier this week, shadow chancellor John McDonnell urged the government to investigate all aspects of the collapse after it emerged that Mr Woodford, the former star stockpicker and founder of WIM, and chief executive Craig Newman, received £13.8m in dividends in the year leading up to the crisis engulfing the fund.

In response, chancellor Sajid Javid told the Commons that there was an “independent” inquiry being conducted into the company’s suspension. But on Friday the Treasury clarified that the chancellor had been referring to an existing inquiry by the FCA, which was opened in June last year.

Mr McDonnell’s spokesman told the FT that this was not sufficient. “The FCA probe is not enough, we need a genuine independent probe,” he said. “The new governor should not take up his post until that full inquiry is completed.”

The FCA, which is responsible for regulating financial markets, is investigating WIM as well as Link Fund Solutions, which oversaw the running of the fund. On average, FCA investigations take 29 months if they are not contested. If wrongdoing is proven, the FCA could ultimately impose a fine.

The fund once managed £15bn, but suffered heavy investor withdrawals in its final two years.

The Woodford scandal was just one of several potential FCA mis-steps on Mr Bailey’s watch, and Labour’s demand casts a shadow as he gears up to take over as BoE governor from Mark Carney in March.

The government has already ordered an independent probe by a former Court of Appeal judge into whether the FCA missed red flags in its oversight of London Capital & Finance, which pushed unregulated mini bonds on pensioners and first-time investors.

LCF’s £236m collapse a year ago has left 11,600 bondholders wondering if their investments face being wiped out in one of the UK’s biggest retail-finance scandals of recent years.

Mr Bailey has admitted that the FCA warranted some criticism over the various consumer scandals, but has insisted it cannot stop risky products.

The Treasury select committee also said in June that its own probe of the Woodford scandal would take in the actions of the FCA. But the committee has not sat regularly since the summer, when its former chair Nicky Morgan became culture secretary.

The most recent chair, Mel Stride, was elected in October but all parliamentary committees were dissolved when the snap election was announced and have yet to relaunch. Mr Stride said on his election that a priority of the committee would be to scrutinise the appointment of the new BoE governor.

A Treasury spokesman stood by the choice of Mr Bailey as the new governor. “The country needs experienced, credible leadership in the role of governor and Andrew Bailey will deliver that,” he said.

The FCA declined to comment.