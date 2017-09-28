This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Macro investors nurture a sense of superiority over mere stock pickers. Top-down analysis usually trumps the bottom-up kind. However, in Taiwan, scrutiny of Apple’s local supply chain can offer important clues about the Taiwan dollar.

The currency has weakened by 1.4 per cent since Apple announced two new iPhone models. Analysts at Scotiabank estimated foreign investors pulled $1.94bn from the Taiwanese stock market. The bearishness is a response to a cool reaction to the iPhone 8 from consumers, as well as constraints that will push delivery of the iPhone X past a September release date.

The delay means the gadget will not be on sale during China’s “golden week” in October, when better-off Chinese spend heavily. That may not affect iPhone X sales much. Its features have been well received by analysts. Doubts over demand for the iPhone 8 are more troubling. Mixed reviews and higher prices may slow the upgrade cycle. Sales are declining in China, where competition from local manufacturers has intensified.

Scotiabank estimates 13 per cent of Taiwan’s $281bn of exports last year were related to Apple products. A 10 per cent sales increase at the smartphone maker would increase the island’s gross domestic product by 0.7 per cent. Two top suppliers, Hon Hai and TSMC, account for nearly a quarter of the value of the benchmark Taiwan Stock Exchange Index.

Taiwanese suppliers are not equally exposed to demand for either version of the handheld. Both Hon Hai and Pegatron assemble iPhones, but the latter will suffer more if iPhone 8 sales underwhelm. Both stocks have declined by more than a tenth since the Apple announcement. Semiconductor manufacturer TSMC, too, has much to gain from iPhone X. Its shares dropped only 2 per cent.

The stock market has gained a quarter in dollar terms this year. Investors found an excuse to take profits. On a US dollar basis, Hon Hai’s forward earnings can be bought an eighth more cheaply than two weeks ago. The right response to indiscriminate, top-down selling is selective, bottom-up buying.

Do you want to receive Lex in your inbox? Sign up for the weekly Best of Lex email at ft.com/newsletters.